Aww! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares a touching note as Samar aka Sagar Parekh makes an exit from the show, leaves fans emotional

This would mean that Samar aka actor Sagar Parekh would be exiting the show. Lead actress Rupali Ganguly has now shared an emotional note for the actor, showcasing her special bond with him.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. The current track of the show is very shocking and emotional where Anupama’s son Samar will be shown dying due to the tragic turn of events.

This would mean that Samar aka actor Sagar Parekh would be exiting the show. Lead actress Rupali Ganguly has now shared an emotional note for the actor, showcasing her special bond with him. Taking to Instagram, Rupali wrote, “Have loved this extremely detailed emotion of a mother with her favourite child .. a child who understands her , encourages her , gives her strength, holds her hand , treats her like a queen …. A son who is her world and for whom his mother is his world …This emotion was further amplified when Saagar came in as my Samar ….Stepping into a well established character is no easy task … but the scenes we have done in the last few days have delightfully surprised me with the range and the emotions you have displayed as Samar…. An extremely intricate yet balanced performance in the kitchen scene totally floored me..”

Check out the entire post here;

Replying to Rupali’s heartfelt special note, Sagar wrote, “God has been kind, will be forever grateful…”

Check out his entire reply here;

Anupamaa fans are getting extremely emotional in the current track of Samar passing away and the tragedy of a mother has been shown very beautifully.

Have you seen the episode? Tell us your thoughts on it.

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

