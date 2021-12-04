AWW! Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Pandey shares a throwback photo of himself with his wife; credits her for his success

MUMBAI: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey has gained another spectrum of popularity with the hit Star Plus show. Some people love his character, some people hate it but it sure is popular.

He is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Mona Pandey. The actor shared a picture of himself and his wife Mona from their relatively younger days on Saturday, December 4. For her role in raising their children and for being his constant support, he praised and thanked her for being his biggest strength after his mother.

Sudhanshu Pandey shared the picture and wrote: "TO THE WOMAN WHO AFTER MY MOTHER HAS BEEN THE BIGGEST BLESSING, INSPIRATION, SUPPORT AND THE BALANCE OF MY LIFE, MY WIFE MONA. THANK U FOR EVERYTHING MONA. THANK U FOR BEING THE REASON FOR ME EVEN REACHING WHERE I HAVE TODAY. THANK YOU FOR BRINGING UP OUR BOYS SO WELL. THANK U FOR GIVING ME A FAMILY @mona.pandey. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY JAI MAHAKAAL (sic)"

As for Sudhanshu and Mona's love story, it's reported that he met her while dating another woman. They had a sour first meeting when Sudhanshu and Mona argued over a paycheck. However, they fell in love with each other and married at the age of 22. They now have two sons - Nirvaan and Vivaan.

Sudhanshu and his wife Mona attended the wedding reception of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. It looked like they had a lot of fun together, and the actor keeps a low profile when it comes to sharing about his personal life online.

Previously working in a modeling agency, Mona is now a full-time homemaker and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj Shah in the popular Star Plus show ‘Anupamaa’.

