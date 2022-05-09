AWW! Aria Sakaria aka Savi and Ayesha Singh aka Sai break down on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aria Sakaria and Ayesha Singh have developed a great bond on the set ever since have started shooting. 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly witnessing a lot of drama ever since the show has taken a leap. 

The viewers are seeing how Sai and Virat's life has changed forever.

Paakhi is very much a part of the Chavan family while Sai is leading a different life with her daughter Savi in Kankauli. 

The viewers are soon going to see some interesting drama happening and new entries happening in the show. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Major Twist! Jagtap to enter Sai’s life once again, Pakhi comes to know a shocking truth

Well, we all know that the star cast is having a ball of a time shooting with the two kids who made an entry in the show post leap. 

Child actors Tanmay Rishi and Aria Sakaria are seen playing the roles of Vinayak and Savi in the show. 

Both Tanmay and Aria are enjoying on the sets with the other actors. 

A video has been shared on Aria's Instagram account where she is seen with Ayesha Singh. 

Both Aria and Ayesha get emotional after performing a scene together.

Aria is seen wiping Ayesha's tears and then they share a warm hug. 

Take a look:

This is such a heart-melting video where we can see how this cute child actor has taken her on-screen character so seriously. 

The upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will ensure a lot of drama. 

Sai and Virat will finally come face to face which will bring a huge twist to the story. 

Meanwhile, Paakhi wants to take Vinayak to Kankauli to cure him. 

How excited are you for the upcoming episodes? Tell us in the comments. 

ALSO READ: HILARIOUS! GHKKPM fame Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt reveals how Anupamaa would be in parallel universe and it is simply unmissable

Latest Video