AWW! Ashish Mehrotra shares a glimpse with THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant

MUMBAI : Aashish Mehrotra is known for the television show Ishq Mein Marjawan. He started his career with the television show "Paanch. He has been active in the television industry since 2013. He recently has gained a lot of fame on the Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa wherein he plays the role of Paritosh (Toshu), Anupama’s eldest son.

The most recent track of the show was about Toshu cheating on Kinjal while she was pregnant. He does not realise his mistake at first but then begs for another chance.

The fans love watching celebs off-screen and here is a glimpse of Ashish with former co-star Aneri Vajani.

Aneri was a part of Anupamaa briefly as Anuj’s sister Malvika. People loved her and she shared a great bond with everyone on set.

Ashish took to his Instagram and shred an old picture with Aneri in which we can see Aneri being blurred so Ahsish writes, “Ohh look what I found, someone is actually blurred”.

Aneri even shared this by saying, “Missing me much, aren’t you”.

The two share a great bond and even though they had a difficult bond on-screen, it was never the case off-screen.

Aneri was recently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and was eliminated during the 3rd week. She has starred in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Pavitra Bhagya.

