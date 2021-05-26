Aww! Asim Riaz opens up on why Himanshi Khurana visited his family in Kashmir

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana participated in Bigg Boss 13 and confessed their love on the show. The duo enjoys a massive fan following.

Recently, Asim posing with Himanshi at his house in Kashmir were circulated, and their fans couldn't keep calm. Himanshi was present there on Eid and celebrated the festival with Asim's family.

Now, Asim disclosed the actual reason for her travelling to Kashmir along with him.

He said, "My mom was really looking forward to seeing Himanshi and she was looking forward to seeing my mother. And Eid was the best day to meet and greet. After Bigg Boss 13 got over, a lockdown was announced and we all got stuck. I also go back home occasionally, especially on days like Eid. So, that was the right moment. I said let's go and she came along as she also wanted to meet my mother. So it was a good moment and vibes around. We had a good family time."

The actor has recently launched his first rap single Back To The Start and in no time it has crossed 10 million views. He reveals how he takes suggestions from his family and Himanshi before he takes things further.

Credits: SpotboyE