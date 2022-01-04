Aww! BALH 2: It’s an Offscreen Bhabi-Devar moment between Priya and Shubham AKA Disha Parmar and Manraj Singh!

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on the small screens.

The show is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Ram and Priya are separated due to quarantine and Vedika is planning to take advantage of the situation.

She tries to make Priya insecure by presenting Ram's love confession video.

The plan doesn’t affect much as Priya is puzzled but also understands that Ram had a past.

Ram had never hidden anything from Priya and so Vedika plans her next move.

And We have previously seen that Ram had made Priya a 5% partner in the business helmed by Shubham and Sid.

Priya is taking her responsibilities given by Ram quite seriously.

However, Sid and Shubham are not liking Priya's constant interference.

In the upcoming episode, Shubham will lose his cool at Priya and lash out at her for keeping an eye on him in Ram's absence.

The scene is filled with high voltage drama and totally focused on Shubham and Manraj Singh Sarma who plays the role of Shubham Thanked one important co-star who made that scene extra special. And it is noneother than his On-screen Bhabhi Priya Aka Disha Parmar Vaidya.

Manraj took to Instagram Stories to sweetly thank Disha for being a supportive co-actor and also complimented her for playing her character with such Honesty. Take a look at the story:

Priya Bhabhi aka Disha Parmar also very sweetly responded by Praising Manraj for doing the scene really well.

Even though they might not get along on the Show, this Offscreen moment between Devar and Bhabhi was very sweet and fans of the show are loving it.

Meanwhile on the show , Sara is completely broken after learning of Ram and Vedika's past and wants to hide it from Priya until the right time.

Brinda along with Sara will chalk out a plan so that Priya doesn't come to know about Ram's past suddenly, which might shock her.

On the other hand, Vedika is extremely worried for Ram and is talking about him to Priya.

Priya tries to explain to Vedika that Ram is alright, but she is not ready to understand.

Vedika's worry makes Priya wonder if something is wrong and why she is reacting like this for Ram.

Priya is still unaware that Ram and Vedika were in love and had later broken up for some reason.

