AWW! Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi reveals why she MISSES Naira more than Sirat these days

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Colors' show Balika Vadhu 2.

The actress is seen playing the role of Anandi in the show.

Apart from Shivangi, Samridh Bawa and Randeep Rai made an entry in the show a few months ago after Balika Vadhu 2 witnessed a huge leap.

The viewers are loving to see Shivangi back on the screens post her long journey as Naira in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress was paired opposite Mohsin Khan in the show.

Well, the actress is riding high on success as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was a huge hit and even Balika Vadhu 2 is being loved by the viewers.

Shivangi is one social media star and her Instagram account is proof.

The actress recently clocked 6 million followers on Instagram and on this special occasion, Shivangi came live and chatted with her fans.

The diva answered some amazing questions of fans leaving them elated.

Well, one of the fans asked SHivangi if she misses playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to which she says she misses playing Naira even more than Sirat.

The actress also revealed that she doesn't miss Sirat as currently, she is learning boxing.

Furthermore, she also revealed that recently while shooting for her music video Humnava she truly missed Naira.

Shivangi went on to say that it was related to Naira and she really missed her.

Well, Shivangi definitely did justice to Naira's character and she is doing the same with Anandi's character as well.

