AWW! Banni Chow fame Ulka Gupta's CUTEST name for Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is sweetness overload

We have seen how the actors of different shows have bonded so well and they are constantly posting fun pictures and videos straight from the sets. 

MUMBAI: Star Plus has some amazing TV shows so far that are entertaining the viewers for a very long time. 

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery among others are the top-rated shows of Star Plus. 

We have seen these shows have become extremely popular among the fans. 

Currently, the viewers are getting entertained with Ravivaar With Star Parivaar where the entire cast of these shows have come together to have some fun. 

And now, Ulka Gupta who is seen playing the lead role of Banni Chow has found a great friend in one of the actresses of Star Plus' popular show. 

Well, it is none other than Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly. 

The duo seemed to have a gala time while shooting for Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Ulka shared a heartwarming picture with Rupali and also gave her the sweetest name.

Ulka referred to Rupali as "Roshogulla".

Take a look:

Well, Rupali being a bong beauty surely deserves this name. 

What is your take on these new BFFs of small screens? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video