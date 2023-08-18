Aww! Bharti Singh purchases a new home for THIS new family member

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz and now enjoys a huge fan following. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy a year back. The couple who hosted the reality TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra together, have a huge fan following and people love to watch their banter and comedy.

Also Read- OMG! Bharti Singh lashes out at trolls after being slammed for resuming her work within 12 days of delivery

Bharti and Haarsh keep sharing interesting tidbits of their life on their vlog. Recently Haarsh surprised Bharti with a pet puppy. She was overjoyed and her son Golaa excited! Now Bharti shared in her vlog that she has bought a new abode for her furry family member.

The vet advised the couple to get a designated place for the puppy as he was too small and with that he will feel secure and safe. Sharing the video Bharti said, “Dosto, kaafi dino se mere mann m ek baat chal rahi hai, ki wo cheez mai karu ya na karu. Aap logo ko btaungi bhaut jaldi mai. Iske liye mujhe time nikalna padega, Golle ko bhi choad ke jaana mujhe 2 ghante ke liye, par mujhe wo cheez karni hai. Wo cheez mai karti thi jo bich m chooth gayi hai yr, pandra saal hogye. Aap logo ko jaldi btaungi.”

Also Read- Woah! 'I won't forgive them', says Bharti Singh as she watched her son in pain

In the previous vlog, Haarsh had revealed that they decided to call the puppy Bhura due to his brown color.

Bharti and Haarsha are surely one of the most entertaining and hilarious couple in tin self town.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla