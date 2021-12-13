Aww! Bigg Boss 15 contestants break down in tears to see their parents while Salman is all praises for Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: In the teaser of tonight's episode, Bigg Boss 15 is going to witness emotional moments as the contestants will be given a chance to see their parents or have Rs 15 lakh in the prize money.

Tejasswi Prakash is given a chance to speak to her mother by Salman. But she begins to cry and tells Salman, 'Don't say that, sir.' Even Karan refuses to take his father's call and says that it would make him weak. He shares there was a time when everyone left him but his parents stuck by him.

The two are seen holding and crying in each other's arms. Umar's mom praises him for his game and tells him it doesn't matter if he wins or loses now. Even Rajiv and Shamita are seen crying.

In last night's episode, Tejasswi was praised by Salman for her game. However, he scolded Karan for trying to influence Tejasswi and her relationships with others in the house. Salman pointed out how Karan likes to maintain his friendships in the house but has issues when Tejasswi gets closer to other people.

Salman accused Karan of not defending Tejasswi when his friends mock her in front of him. He also revealed how Umar had ridiculed her for her friendship with Vishal Kotian and even Rajiv had called her 'two-faced' and 'untrustworthy'.

On the show, even Umar wasn't spared. Salman slammed him for trying to follow in his brother Asim's footsteps. He was asked to play his own game and not to act like a 'jahil' and an 'uneducated' person.

Credit: ETimes