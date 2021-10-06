Aww! Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali breaks into tears for THIS reason, gets emotional

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is getting tougher day by day for the contestants as the 'junglewasis' had to keep all their luggage in the store room area while carrying the essentials with them. Jay Bhanushali, who has carried his daughter Tara's dress with him in the Bigg Boss house got emotional as he had to give it away.

The actor was seen getting teary eyed and was choked with emotions while talking, explaining to Akasa and Miesha who sensed that he was worried about something. Akasa Singh advises him to go in the corner and vent out his feelings. Jay moves towards the store locker and requests Bigg Boss to keep his daughter's dress safe.

He tells the Bigg Boss team that he did not want his team to face any repercussions because of him hence he decided to give away Tara's dress. He appealed to Bigg Boss to return the dress as soon as possible.

Later, Jay Bhanushali talks with his close friends in the house Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash and tells them that his daughter's dress was lying in the corner and nobody noticed it. But Afsana brought up the topic in front of Pratik, Shamita and Nishant and he had no choice and he had to keep the dress.

He further adds that it is bothering him as he sleeps with that dress ever since he has come into the house. He calls Afsana dangerous and be careful of her. Jay says that when he had to keep that dress, he got very emotional.

Jay is very close to his daughter Tara and we recently saw a video of his daughter on social media where he was seen calling his daddy as she couldn't find him in the house.

