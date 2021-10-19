Aww! Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's sweet moments will make you wonder whether they share more than just a friendship

MUMBAI : Another love story seems to be blooming inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. After Karan Kundrra shared that he is fond of Tejasswi Prakash, social media has been abuzz with videos of them. Their fans have named them 'TejRan'. Have a look at a few glimpses of #TejRan that will melt your hearts.

Bigg Boss 15: Early morning cuddles to sipping coffee from the same cup; a look at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's sweet and cosy moments

Early morning cuddles

In a clip, Tejasswi is seen sitting on Karan while he is asleep. They hold each other's hands and share a cute moment.

Warm Hugs

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash may have a difference of opinions but they make sure to hug it out.

Wearing his t-shirt

Karan was offered to take his bag inside the Bigg Boss jungle house and he shared his clothes with Tejasswi Prakash. The actress looked the happiest to wear his hoodie.

Got your back

For the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, showing his chivalrous side, Karan offered his hand to Tejasswi and helped her walk down.

Being Goofy

Tejasswi is one of the most entertaining contestants of the Bigg Boss house, and the audience always gets to see her goofy side. In this picture too, she is seen lying on Karan's lap and continuing with her antics.

The way they hold each other

They are tightly holding each other in this picture. There's a certain section of people saying that this is a fake love angle but that is for time to reveal.

Sipping coffee in the same cup

In this picture, while Tejasswi was sipping on her coffee, Karan took the cup from her hand, and took a sip from it.

Credits: TOI

