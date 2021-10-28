Aww! Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash has the sweetest request for Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra share a strong bond in Bigg Boss 15. In a promo, the actress is seen looking for Karan everywhere. She asks, “Kundri…kahan hai tu?” Soon, he appears before her and Tejasswi just can’t let him out of her sight.

She tells him, “Meri tareef kar.” Tejasswi also makes Karan wait as he is about to go to the washroom. She cutely discusses her hairstyle with him and Karan gives his opinion.

Seeing them, someone starts singing ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ in the background and Karan comments, “Nobody is required to sing a song in this task.”

Have a look at this hilarious moment.

Ever since Karan expressed his liking for Tejasswi in the house, fans have been adoring them.

Credits: TOI