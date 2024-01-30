Aww! Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande pens an emotional post after losing the trophy to Munawar Faruqui “Of Course there were ups and downs…”

Recently the show concluded and Ankita was the fourth runner up and Munawar was declared the winner and took home the prize money of Rs 50 Lakhs and a car.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 14:57
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. Ankita Lokhande has been a popular contestant on the show

Also Read- Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

Recently the show concluded and Ankita was the fourth runner up and Munawar was declared the winner and took home the prize money of Rs 50 Lakhs and a car. 

While Ankita’s fans expressed their displeasure of her losing and not even being in the top 2, the Pavitra Rishta actress exited with grace and shared her thoughts on social media. 

Sharing a throwback video of herself she captioned it, “Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi ‘Rishton Wali Ladki’ ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai.

Ofcourse there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting & loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y’all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to @beingsalmankhan for your sweet words. Thank you @endemolshineind, @colors @officialjiocinema app for giving me this special chance.”

Check out her post here;

Also Read- Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 14:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
intersting
Interesting: Sayli Salunkhe has a HILARIOUS RESPONSE for all those who believe that husbands should never be called by their names!
Aman Gupta
Shark Tank 3: What! Aman Gupta gets annoyed with footwear brand founder “Mereko banda tu bilkul pasand nahi aaya”
Aditi Bhagat
Exclusive! Udaariyaann is a well made show which has been going on for three years now and it is setting a legacy: Aditi Bhagat
Abhishek Kumar
What! Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hint at the show’s results being rigged?
Kanwar Dhillon
Exciting! Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon introduces his character ‘Sachin’ for his new project, “Aarela hoon jaldi milne…”
Bhavika Sharma
MUST WATCH! Off-screen bond between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s leading star cast – Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh will give you BFF GOALS!