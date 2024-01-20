Aww! BTS of Rishi and Lakshmi’s romantic dance in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is sure to captivate your hearts

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Rohit Chandel and Aishwarya Khare in the leading roles as Rishi and Lakshmi.

The Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. (Also Read: Bhagya Lakshmi: What! Malishka warns Lakshmi to stay quiet to avoid bad consequences )

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been receiving rave reviews for its narrative and story telling. The show has seen many high voltage sequences much to the entertainment of the audience and now there will be a romantic sequence which is sure to win the hearts of the viewers.

Choreographer Kenil Sanghavi, who sets the steps for dance sequences on various popular television daily soaps took to his social media handle to share the BTS of the shoot.

Take a look:

Speaking about the show, Rohit and Aishwarya have an irresistible chemistry on-screen; they are also setting some major friendship goals off-screen by making and posting some hilarious and extremely entertaining reels on their Instagram profile wherein we can see them having fun together and making some good and funny content.

Show your love for Bhagya Lakshmi in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: Bhagya Lakshmi: What! Malishka warns Lakshmi to stay quiet to avoid bad consequences )

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.