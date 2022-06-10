AWW! Charu Asopa flaunts her ethnic look with daughter Ziana during the festival of Navratri

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa is an Indian television actress. She is known for portraying Atkhati Pari in the TV series Baalveer, Preeti in the TV series Mere Angne Mein and Piyali in the TV show Jiji Maa. She has been a part of various other television serials, Diya aur Baati Hum, Love By Chance, Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, to name a few. She has a wide fan base and the people love her work.

She is married to Susmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, who is a fashion model. The couple got married in 2019 and were blessed with a baby girl Ziana in November 2021.

ALSO READ:

YAY: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s baby girl Ziana turns a month old and here is how they are celebrating the special moment!

Charu is also very active on YouTube. She has more than 2.5 Lakh subscribers on her channel where she posts about food, travel and fashion. She uploads a lot of vlogs where she tells her fans about her day-to-day events.

She recently uploaded a vlog in which we see the mother daughter duo enjoying the festival of Navratri on the day of Navami and going for Durga Pooja. We can see Charu flaunting her all red ethnic look and Ziana in a cute unicorn dress.

The two go to the pandal and have a special darshan. We can see the duo spending a great time together. We can also see a few fans interacting with Charu.

Watch the vlog here: