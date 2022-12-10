Aww- Charu Asopa looks happy and peaceful as she poses with her entire family, patches up with mother and sister

MUMBAI :Television actress Charu Asopa is a known name in the entertainment industry. She has featured in many successful TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Jiji Maa, Baalveer, among others. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Charu has however been in the news lately for her marriage to model and businessman Rajeev Sen, who is Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother. The marriage has however not been a stable one and has gone through some turbulent times where the couple was on the verge of filing for divorce.

The news of Charu and Rajeev’s separation was heartbreaking for their fans who considered them as tinsel town’s cute couple. The couple have a 11 months old daughter Ziana too.

Fans were relieved to hear that the couple have put their differences aside and decided to patch up. The couple will soon be flying to Dubai to celebrate Ziana’s 1st birthday in Dubai, where Rajeev’s side of the family will be there too.

Charu has made a stop at her hometown Bikaner, where her family is and decided to patch things up with her mother and sister too, who she previously wasn't on talking terms with. The Baalveer actress shared a heartwarming series of pictures with her entire family and Ziana. The latter looks adorable in a furry pink dress while Charu as always looks gorgeous in a black dress.



The pictures are a sight for the sore eyes for her fans who are elated at the reunion.

