AWW! Charu Asopa spends quality time with family in Delhi

MUMBAI : Charu Asopa is an Indian television actress. She is known for portraying Atkhati Pari in the TV series Baalveer, Preeti in the TV series Mere Angne Mein and Piyali in the TV show Jiji Maa. She has been a part of various other television serials, Diya aur Baati Hum, Love By Chance, Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, to name a few. She has a wide fan base and the people love her work.

She is married to Susmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, who is a fashion model. The couple got married in 2019 and was blessed with a baby girl Ziana in November 2021.

Charu is also very active on YouTube. She has more than 2.5 Lakh subscribers on her channel where she posts about food, travel and fashion. She uploads a lot of vlogs where she tells her fans about her day-to-day events.

She recently uploaded a vlog in which we see how her daughter, Ziana, is enjoying their house in Delhi. We can also see them getting ready and going for lunch. Later we see the family having a great time together. Ziana can be seen playing with their dog Bozo and making reels with Charu.

We can see that Charu and Rajeev’s house in Delhi is quite aesthetic with some beautiful interiors.

Later in the vlog, Charu says that a lot of interesting things are coming up and she will keep posting about them. She also said that she will soon be performing in Jaipur.

Check out the vlog here:

