AWW! Charu Asopa spends quality time with family in Delhi

Charu Asopa is a popular name in the television industry.  She is very active on YouTube where she keeps uploading a lot of videos. Recently, she uploaded a new vlog with her daughter and also revealed about her upcoming project.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 18:20
AWW! Charu Asopa spends quality time with family in Delhi

MUMBAI : Charu Asopa is an Indian television actress. She is known for portraying Atkhati Pari in the TV series Baalveer, Preeti in the TV series Mere Angne Mein and Piyali in the TV show Jiji Maa. She has been a part of various other television serials, Diya aur Baati Hum, Love By Chance, Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, to name a few. She has a wide fan base and the people love her work.

She is married to Susmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, who is a fashion model. The couple got married in 2019 and was blessed with a baby girl Ziana in November 2021.

ALSO READ: YAY: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s baby girl Ziana turns a month old and here is how they are celebrating the special moment!

Charu is also very active on YouTube. She has more than 2.5 Lakh subscribers on her channel where she posts about food, travel and fashion. She uploads a lot of vlogs where she tells her fans about her day-to-day events.

She recently uploaded a vlog in which we see how her daughter, Ziana, is enjoying their house in Delhi. We can also see them getting ready and going for lunch. Later we see the family having a great time together. Ziana can be seen playing with their dog Bozo and making reels with Charu.

We can see that Charu and Rajeev’s house in Delhi is quite aesthetic with some beautiful interiors.

Later in the vlog, Charu says that a lot of interesting things are coming up and she will keep posting about them. She also said that she will soon be performing in Jaipur.

Check out the vlog here:

ALSO READ: Must Read! After initiating divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Sushmita Sen Ziana Renee Sen Akbar Ka Bal Birbal TellyChakkar Baalveer Diya Aur Baati Hum Love By Chance Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 18:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Kanika Mann won’t be attending the finale of the show for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Omg! Dhara of Pandya Store to take the help of Banni Mishra aka Banni chow to deal with Shweta?
MUMBAI: With its compelling plot and surprising turns, the daily soap Pandya Store has won over viewers' hearts. Fans...
Alibaba Dastaan-e- Kabul: Dangerous! Ali risks his life to save Mariam who gets trapped between fire
MUMBAI :  SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Rishabh Thakur opens up on his casting journey in the showbiz world, says, ''I want to become the best producer in the Bollywood industry"
MUMBAI: The world of entertainment is one such place where a lot of people aspire to create names for themselves. There...
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Awesome! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur reveal their favourite contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10
MUMBAI : Actors Rohan Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur are two of the actors in this industry who are still remembered for their...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video