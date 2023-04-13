Aww! Check out all the times Karan Kundra proved he is the best boyfriend ever!

Fans of TejRan have always found their favorite couple doing adorable things, but time over time Karan has been able to prove that he is the best boyfriend ever and often raises the bars for boyfriends everywhere.
MUMBAI:Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame in the last couple of months.

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram and have become news gold for the media. Everything the two touch turns into gold. 


So, we thought let’s take a look at some of the best TejRan moments where Karan just proved he was the best boyfriend: 

Always available on calls: 

The two can’t seem to stay apart, and are always Facetime each other, even during interviews, and on set.

He fixes her Dresses:

In many videos from different events, we have seen that Karan is very cautious with Tejasswi’s outfits, at times even carrying the train of her gowns.

He is quite protective: 

There have been many incidences where Karan has stood up for Tejasswi, or done small cute things, like picking her up from airports and sets and even changing seats at award functions.

Visits on Sets:

When Tejasswi started her work on Naagin 6, Karan would often visit her on sets and get her surprises. As well, and Tejasswi did the same thing when Karan started shooting.

The couple is frequently captured together. The media always keeps sharing moments of the couple. Currently, Tejasswi is part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6 and is being praised a lot for her performance on the show, while Karan is currently shooting for Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

