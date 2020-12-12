Aww! Check out how Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama puts Paras Kalnawat aka Samar to sleep!

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

Moreove, Rupali and Paras share a great bond of friendship just like the on-screen characters of the mother and son.

Now, we came across a video where Paras shows how he takes a quick nap on the sets of the serial, and how his on-screen mother Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama puts him to sleep.

In the video, one can see Paras with his head on Rupali’s lap. She is seen singing a 'lori' for him so that she can put him to sleep, and one shouldn’t miss Tassnim Sheikh’s aka Rakhi's reaction.

Her expression seems like she is fed up of the bond between the mother and son on-screen and off-screen.

Well, it's good to see the team having fun amidst their hectic shooting schedules.

