AWW! Check out MaAn's sizzling romance this MaAnday

Pakhi opening a new chapter of her life. However, now in the upcoming story, you will see Pakhi having an obsessive lover who will start troubling her to the core.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

In this video we see that Rupali aka Anupamaa and Gaurav aka Anuj are back in an amazing video for MaAnday. This time they have surprised their fans with their romantic video for their fans. Take a look at their adorable video.

Check out the video 

Fans are loving the way Anupamaa is handling the  Kapadia family and are excited to see what new challenges she has to face in the future. 

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Pakhi opening a new chapter of her life. However, now in the upcoming story, you will see Pakhi having an obsessive lover who will start troubling her to the core.

Let's see how intriguing the new chapter will be and what more twists will come up next in the show.

