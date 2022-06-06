AWW! Check out MaAn's sizzling romance this MaAnday

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! I am sure people are going to like Ankush in the coming days: Rohit Bakshi on his character and reason to agree to Anupamaa

In this video we see that Rupali aka Anupamaa and Gaurav aka Anuj are back in an amazing video for MaAnday. This time they have surprised their fans with their romantic video for their fans. Take a look at their adorable video.

Check out the video

Fans are loving the way Anupamaa is handling the Kapadia family and are excited to see what new challenges she has to face in the future.

Also read Anupamaa: OMG! THIS person turns out to be Pakhi’s obsessive lover

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Pakhi opening a new chapter of her life. However, now in the upcoming story, you will see Pakhi having an obsessive lover who will start troubling her to the core.

Let's see how intriguing the new chapter will be and what more twists will come up next in the show.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and the latest news.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.