AWW! Check out Pratik Sehajpal’s special connection with THIS person

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is in the works of ruling the fiction world as well. He shares a special bond with someone and here is with who.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 17:38
MUMBAI :  Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is all set to rule the fiction world as well. He recently entered Naagin 6 as Rudra and the fans love him in his character.

Pratik Sehajpal has come a long way since he began his journey. He debuted as a contestant on MTV’s reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He gained good popularity and in the same year auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies Xtreme but could not clear the audition.  He then participated in the first season of MTV’s Ace of Space and finished as the first runner-up.

Apart from his parents, Pratik also has a sister named Prerna Sehajpal. Prerna is a makeup artist by profession. She is a model and a social media influencer as well.

ALSO READ:   Omg! Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal turn ‘Enemies to lovers’ in Naagin 6?

Pratik and Prerna share a very close bond and are very affectionate towards each other. She was the one who visited Pratik during the first season of Bigg Boss OTT’s family week. The two broke down after seeing each other.

There have been a lot of pictures and videos of the two together. Pratik has always been very close and protective about his family.

Prerna recently took to Instagram and shared a fan-made edit of the sibling duo with the caption, “nostalgia”.

Check it out here:

Pratik is currently winning hearts with his performance on the show Naagin 6. His fans always keep pouring in love for him and he has always expressed his gratitude.

ALSO READ: OMG! Pratik Sehajpal’s First Look from Naagin 6 is here and you cannot miss it! Watch Video

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

