Aww! Check out Rupali Ganguly’s special dance as she pays a tribute to “MANN”

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping.

Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Anupama: Samar does not support Anupama's decision )

Now as we saw the new promo of the show where there is going to be a big twist in Anuj and Anupama’s life where Anuj will be paralysed after an accident and things are going to turn upside down for Anupama.

Owing to the new promo the actress shared a video where the fans can see her dancing her heart out. She captioned the video by saying “No control over MANN”.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali is a very good dancer. She is a trained dancer and we have seen that in many videos that she shared on social media.

What do you think about the video?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more updates on Anupama, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ:OMG! Anupama: Samar does not support Anupama's decision )