Aww! Check out Rupali Ganguly’s special dance as she pays a tribute to “MANN”

Rupali is one of the most loved actresses on television and she is quite active on social media, and recently she shared a dance video, where she paid a tribute to “MANN.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 16:27
Aww! Check out Rupali Ganguly’s special dance as she gives a tribute to “MANN”

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping.

Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Anupama: Samar does not support Anupama's decision )

Now as we saw the new promo of the show where there is going to be a big twist in Anuj and Anupama’s life where Anuj will be paralysed after an accident and things are going to turn upside down for Anupama.

Owing to the new promo the actress shared a video where the fans can see her dancing her heart out. She captioned the video by saying “No control over MANN”.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali is a very good dancer. She is a trained dancer and we have seen that in many videos that she shared on social media.

What do you think about the video?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more updates on Anupama, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ:OMG! Anupama: Samar does not support Anupama's decision   )

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 16:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all about grand celebrations and nothing else
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.  The...
OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer gets injured on the sets of Star Bharat’s Ajooni | Deets Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back yet again with an update from the telly town.Also read:...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal approached to be part of the show
MUMBAI :  Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster...
Mesmerizing! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai looks like a Royal Princess in her latest photoshoot; see the pictures inside
MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh is a well-known actress in the television industry. The talented actress has given quite a...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Shivangi Joshi to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
OMG! Prince Narula reveals the shocking reason why he blocked Azma Fallah
MUMBAI:Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Latest Video