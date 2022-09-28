AWW! Check out the cutest recreation of Anupama’s viral monologue

MUMBAI : Social media is one such platform where things go viral within the blink of an eye.

The trends keep changing now and then. Actors and actresses often follow the trends and make such reels on social media for fun. Fans too enjoy watching them immensely.

Currently, Rupali Ganguly's popular dialogue from Anupamaa is going viral.

The monologue has been creating an impact as it highlights a woman’s rights as an individual.

Many Bollywood and television stars made reels on this monologue. Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and Uorfi Javed are some of them and it is leaving the fans in splits.

Recently, a special person re-created the monologue and it’s the cutest one till now. It is Anupamaa’s daughter Choti Anu. Asmi recreated the monologue in her cute way and Rupali even shared it saying that it is absolutely super.

Asmi is being immensely loved as Choti Anu. People find her very cute and her performance is being appreciated a lot.

The show has been ruling the television screens and winning the hearts of the viewers with its track.

The plot recently got very intense with Kinjal moving out of Shah house and Anupamaa being unable to balance it all. Toshu is still furious at Anupamaa for breaking the family apart. He is about to take some drastic steps against her.

The audience can’t wait to find out what will happen next.

