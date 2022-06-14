AWW! Check out the mischievous and romantic moment of PariRaj in Parineetii

Pari helps Rajeev with his pillow. He smiles looking at her. Neeti runs around looking for Rajeev. She goes in the wrong ICU.

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. The story revolves around two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles. 

In this video we see the cute nok jhok and romantic moment between Parineet aka Anchal Sahu and Rajeev aka Ankur Verma, that will crack you up and melt your heart at the same time. Take a look at this hilarious video. 

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Pari helps Rajeev with his pillow. He smiles looking at her. Neeti runs around looking for Rajeev. She goes in the wrong ICU. Neeti says there’s no Sanju here. He says the staff might not know. Tai ji meets Rajeev and says how are you now? He says I am much better now. Chandrika says Pari prayed for him.

