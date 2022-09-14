AWW! Check out the SPECIAL connection between Paras Kalnawat and English Vinglish actress Navika Kotia

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat has been making to news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set. He is now a contestant on Colors TV’s dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is getting a lot of appreciation for his performances.

Paras and other contestants rehearse for long hours every day for their performances every week. Last night, after a hectic day at shoot, Paras shared a cute video on his Instagram with English Vinglish fame Navika Kotia.

He wrote the caption, “After a hectic shoot, all you need is a drive and good food. Thanks Nav”

Check out the video here:

Navika even reposted this video saying “and you add in the good company”. The two seem to share a great bond and camaraderie looking at the fact that they’re being there for each other.

Navika Kotia was primarily seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later in Sri Devi starrer English Vinglish. She has done a few other daily soaps and films as well.

It looks like a great friendship is blossoming.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video