AWW! Check out the special wish of Rithvik Dhanjani for ex - girlfriend Asha Negi

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani is a very popular and well known actor of the television industry and he has a massive fan following.

The actor rose to fame with his performance as Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in the popular and well acclaimed show Pavitra Rishta.

His pair with Asha Negi in the show was loved by the audiences and they had become an iconic pair.

It was on this show that the two fell in love and began to date each other and became the most loved on - screen and off - screen pair.

They also took part in the reality show "Nach Baliye Season 6" where the two emerged as winners of the show.

The couple dated for almost 9 years and then the couple split and the news had shocked their fans and well - wishers as they were left heart - broken.

But post the break up they remained friends and have always wished each other good.

Today, Asha's birthday and Rithvik shared a special wish for the actress where he shared a photo of hers and captioned it saying " Happy birthday negi!!! Bappa tujhe Bauhaut Bauhaut khushiyan de hamesha! May you always find yourself surrounded with loved ones who share your contagious laughter! May you always find yourself embraced by joy"

Well, there is no doubt that Rithvik and Asha were one of the most loved on - screen pairs that the fans miss watching on screeen.

