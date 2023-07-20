Aww! Check out the video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's special date as they stroll during the monsoons

Karana and Tejasswi are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and now check out how the couple is enjoying their romance in the rain and is enjoying the festive season of monsoon.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 19:21
MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.
Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile on her face.

Now we came across a video where the two are seen walking down during the monsoon, where they are enjoying their breakfast and having a romantic walk and enjoying the rain.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a crazy and mad fan following.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 19:21

