AWW! Cheeni and Imlie come together and we are totally surprised

MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Cheeni respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Meethi and Cheeni are all grown up.

The track is currently about Atharva and Imlie’s engagement while Atharva unaware about his confusion between Imlie and Cheeni. Cheeni tries to instigate Imlie against marrying Atharva.

While it is all high-tension drama on-screen, it is all fun and laughter off-screen. Megha Chakraborty aka Imlie took to Instagram and shared a fun reel with on-screen sister Cheeni. The two can be seen dancing to the song Bole Chudiyan and having a fun time on set between shots.

Check it out here:

The fans are loving the two on and off screen. The show has been really doing well and the track is loved by the audience. One of the reasons the show is so successful is also because of the great camaraderie the cast shared off-screen. It makes their chemistry better on-screen.

