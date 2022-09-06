AWW! Chhoti Sardarni's Kulwant Kaur Dhillon aka Anita Raaj Khurana gets emotional as the show wraps up, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Colors TV’s Chhoti Sardarni is one of the most popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has an intriguing storyline and stellar cast.

As we had earlier covered, the show is set to end in a few days. The cast is seen wrapping up for the shoot. However, Kulwant Kaur Dhillon aka Anita Raaj Khurana gets emotional and has a lovely message to share with her fans, fellow cast and crew members. Take a look at this her heart warming message to the team in the video below.

Check out the video

Also, we have an exciting update on how the makers are planning to bid adieu to the show.

A grand wedding sequence is planned by the makers where we can see the star cast decked up in heavy and beautiful wedding attires.

The makers have spent a lot to make sure that the last episode of Chhoti Sardarni is a visual treat for the viewers.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.