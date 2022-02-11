Aww! A dance crew on the Hunarbaaz set recreate Bharati Singh and Haarsh Limbachhiyaa’s love story

MUMBAI: Bharati Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are soon-to-be parents and have broken all the records by becoming the first pregnant anchors of Colors TV show ‘Hunarbaaz’. Now in the latest promo, a dancing crew surprises the duo by recreating their love story through an act that leaves Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa teary-eyed.

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar gave Bharti a hug. Even Haarsh got teary-eyed during the emotional performance.

Bharti met Haarsh when she was a contestant on Comedy Circus, while he was one of the writers. Their love story is no less than a film. The two friends fell in love gradually and started dating in 2011. The recent promo shared by Colors TV has left fans emotional.

Apart from this, Ankita Lokhande also commented on the Instagram post, “So beautiful, god bless you both guys.” Even Bharti thanked them in the comments section. She wrote, “thankyou @colorstv thankyou @punitjpathakofficial love you guys.” Comedian-actor Siddharth Nigam added, “bestttt.”

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in Goa on December 3, 2017. They are currently expecting their first child. The couple is gearing up to welcome their baby in April.

Earlier in an interview, Bharti had shared her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy and said, “He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

Credit: Pinkvilla