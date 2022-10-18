AWW! Dhara and Gautam from Pandya Store are the new IT pair in Tellytown, See for Yourself

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Pandya Store. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts.

Also read: Exclusive! Pandya Store: Shweta’s chapter not over; Creates a storm in the Pandya house

Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan are ruling the hearts of the fans with their chemistry in Pandya Store and now, they recently shared some BTS pictures from Krish and Shweta’s wedding and they looked adorable in them.

Check it out!

Shiny captioned the post as ‘Gaura’ that is an amalgamation of Gautam and Dhara. The couple looked beautiful and managed to set some major goals here!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Shweta and Krish’s wedding was track is ongoing and the bahus had agreed upon exposing Shweta but now, since Dhara was told Shweta’s past, she protected her, Rishita seems adamant on exposing Shweta.

What will Dhara do? Has she actually forgiven Shweta?

Also read: Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Krish comes to Raavi’s rescue, Shweta selects her lehenga

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com