AWW! Did Krishna Kaul go Shah Rukh Khan's way for the current track in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya? Here's proof

MUMBAI: Krishna Kaul is currently seen playing the role of Ranbir Kohli in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor has been a part of the show for more than 2 years now and his journey has been going great.

Krishna is winning hearts with his stellar performance as Ranbir in the show and also his on-screen jodi with Mugdha Chaphekar has become everyone's favourite.

Apart from his stellar performance as Ranbir, Krishna is being loved for his handsome looks.

Krishna's chocolate boy personality has made several go weak in the knees.

We all know that Krishna is a diehard fan of Shah Rukh Khan, King of Romance.

The actor has time and again proved the same.

And now, as the show gears up for Lohri celebrations, Krishna has given a glimpse of his current look.

The actor is donning a black embroidered sherwani and is seen posing for a click.

Take a look:

Well, Krishna also hinted in the caption that this look is inspired by one of the actors who donned the same look in a Bollywood movie.

Being a huge SRK fan, we are guessing this look is definitely inspired by Shah Rukh Khan.

It seems Krishna decided to follow Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps for the current track of his show.

