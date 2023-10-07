Aww! Dipika Kakar and shoaib Ibrahim finally take their baby boy home, ask paparazzi not to make noise, see pics

Due to being born prematurely the baby was kept in the NICU for nearly 3 weeks and was recently shifted to a regular observation room.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 17:06
shoaib

MUMBAI:  Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 21st June, who was born prematurely.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

Due to being born prematurely the baby was kept in the NICU for nearly 3 weeks and was recently shifted to a regular observation room. Sharing this news, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega.”

The Sasural Simar Ka couple has now finally taken their little munchkin home after nearly a month of being in the hospital. The new parents were super careful not to wake up their baby boy and even asked the paparazzi not to make noise. 

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in 2018 and recently bought a 5 BHK apartment where they were supposed to move in before their baby arrived. 

Also Read-Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals that he doesn’t see himself as a celebrity, check it out

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- BollywoodLife

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Balika Vadhu Madhubala TV news TellyChakkar Agle janam mohe bitiya hi kijo Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 17:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. Over the...
Exclusive! Harleen Sethi on how difficult it was for her to portray her role Kohrra, “I was purposely fighting with people around me”
MUMBAI:  Harleen Sethi is known for her performances in series like Broken But Beautiful and Kathmandu Connection. She...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Sahiba gets hit hard on the head, Angad comes to save
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Aww! Dipika Kakar and shoaib Ibrahim finally take their baby boy home, ask paparazzi not to make noise, see pics
MUMBAI:  Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Aaliya Siddiqui talks about Salman Khan’s allegation of her playing the victim card; and reveals if she was ever demotivated to play the game
MUMBAI :Aaliya Siddiqui rose to fame with her small stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where she was a contestant.She...
Finally! Tejasswi Prakash reveals when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Recent Stories
DISHA PATANI
What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra
Finally! Tejasswi Prakash reveals when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra
Priyanka Chahar
Wow! Naagin 7 Promo: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh to be the new Naagin after Tejasswi Prakash?
Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Exclusive! Arya Mahajan to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya!
Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits
mother and child will be home soon
Finally! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s baby boy out of NICU; mother and child will be home soon
Shweta Tiwari
Whoa! From a spacious apartment in Mumbai to luxury cars like Audi and BMW, here’s Shweta Tiwari’s net worth