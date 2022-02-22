Aww…Dipika Kakar Ibrahim gets TEARY EYED as she inaugurates the FIRST PROJECT under her production house with husband Shoaib Ibrahim!

MUMBAI: While Dipika Kakar was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Shoaib Ibrahim was seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Shoaib and Dipika got married on February 22, 2018 in the former's hometown, Maudaha city. The couple is very supportive of each other and are going steady in their relationship. Dipika shares a very strong bond with Shoaib's family and is in fact the heart of the family. This is the couple's third music video together. Their romantic song will be today on the occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary. With the project, the couple has not only turned producers but the song also marks Shoaib's debut as a director.

The duo recently launched their production house and announced their first song under their banner. At the launch event Dipika Kakar Ibrahim got emotional while she was introducing her family and crew on stage.

The actress got teary eyed as she asked her sister-in-law Saba (Shoaib's sister) to join them on stage and share her thoughts about the song. Saba was all praise for her bhai and bhabhi and revealed that they have worked day in and day out for the song.

