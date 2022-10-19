Aww! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya take a much needed vacation in France

MUMBAI :Television actress Disha Parmar has been working hard on her show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The gorgeous actress plays the role of Priya and the show has been one of the top on the charts.

Working in the Television industry can be quite hectic and thus celebs very often take a break to travel. Disha and hubby Rahul love to travel and explore. The duo shared breathtaking pictures from their trip to Nice, France.

Sharing some lovely pictures on her Instagram page Disha wrote, “Nice days in NICE”. They shared pictures of the beautiful buildings, churches and monuments in the romantic city.



Check them here;

The couple recently celebrated Karwa Chauth where Rahul penned a note of gratitude for wife Disha writing, “Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling that can’t be explained. love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth.”

Rahul and Disha got married in July 2021, after he proposed to her on the show Bigg Boss.

