Aww! Divyanka Tripathi feels delighted by hubby dear Vivek Dahiya’s surprises on Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya become romantic on the eve of Valentine’s Day. The duo has been married for more than five years. Divyanka has recently shared a post on social media as she thanked hubby for making the days special for her by going out of his comfort zone for celebrating the day.

Divyanka looked beautiful as she sported a floral dress with high neck details. Vivek had sported a white shirt and blue denim. Vivek Dahiya had made a beautiful tent with lightings and heart-shaped balloons. They are seen enjoying the evening together as they share a drink. Divyanka Tripathi was delighted by the surprise and efforts of hubby Vivek Dahiya as she posted pictures on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi wrote in the caption, “Last night you surprised me by doing all things that were in 'cheesy list' for you. You executed the idea of a 'typically ideal' Valentine’s to see me smiling, while on contrast I envisioned a cozy evening at home how you would have liked. What we ate, where we sat, more than that what I value is that you did something for me that was beyond your comfort zone.”

“There are many definitions of love. A scientific version could be- "In love you change your shape like water in a vessel while retaining your original characteristics." Transformation being an important part of evolution, love must be studied too when studying Darwin's theory. @VivekDahiya Thank you”, wrote the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress.

