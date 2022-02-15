Aww! Divyanka Tripathi's new post for Vivek Dahiya is all things sweet

MUMBAI : Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have kept the romance alive in their marriage even after years of being together. This Valentine's Day, Vivek went 'beyond his comfort zone' to make Divyanka smile, she penned an appreciation note for him.

Sharing photos from their date night, the actress praised Vivek for doing all the cheesy things he would usually not do only to make her happy.

She wrote, "Last night you surprised me by doing all things that were on the 'cheesy list' for you. You executed the idea of a 'typically ideal' Valentines to see me smiling, while on the contrary I envisioned a cozy evening at home how you would have liked. What we ate, where we sat, more than that what I value is that you did something for me that was beyond your comfort zone."

The actress added, "There are many definitions of love. A scientific version could be- "In love you change your shape like water in a vessel while retaining your original characteristics." Transformation being an important part of evolution, love must be studied too when studying Darwin's theory. VivekDahiya Thank you #Grateful #ValentinesDateNight."

Credits: TOI

