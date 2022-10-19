Aww! Diwali is going to be special for Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia; Check out This special gift the latter has for her Beau

MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are amongst the most loved Telly town couples and the audience enjoys their chemistry. Recently, Eijaz giften Pavitra an expensive watch and the actress did not shy away from flaunting the same.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "I can relate to Abdu as he is also like me and doesn’t like the fights happening in the house," says Elli Avram as she talked about Bigg Boss 16

The duo announced their engagement recently and the fans swooned over the actress's ring and now Pavitra has a special gift for her beau. Pavitra gifted Eijaz a smart watch for Diwali and he took to his social media to share about the same.

He captioned the post saying, “mera HappyDiwali gift thank you to my fiancé. .

life me zyaada gifts nahi mile. aur ab meri lady mujhe spoil karti hai . thanku fancy. Now I also promise you our best time. .”

The duo knows how to give the best gifts and keep the other happy. We are sure Eijaz enjoyed his gift. They met in the Bigg Boss 14 house and their relationship progressed then on. Pavitra is now part of the show Naagmani and plays the character of Mohini.

Also read: Awesome! From Ajay Devgn’s Thank God to Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, here is a list of films that will light up your Diwali

Credits: E Times, Times of India