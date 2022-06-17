AWW-DORABLE! Abhimanyu and Swarna have a special connection and it is not about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

Well, little did you know that Niyati Joshi and Harshad Chopda's friendship goes back to 2003, the actors have known each other for such a long time. While a fan asked her to tell something about Harshad, here's what she had to say:

Meanwhile, in the show, Abhimanyu tries to run but is stopped by the rain. They take shelter somewhere and Akshara tries to talk to Abhimanyu but he ignores her. She tells him that it was not her who revealed the truth. Abhimanyu tells her that he knows it was not her but because she meddled everyone is blaming her for it now. They were arguing over a lot of things including how Manjari refused to sign the divorce papers. Abhimanyu tells her that Akshara would have sided with him. Seeing how adamant Abhimanyu was about the divorce, she tells him that he is behaving like his father. This upsets Abhimanyu and he tells her that all his life he tried not to become like Harsh and today she compared him with him. Akshara tells him that she did not mean that but Abhimanyu is in no mood to hear.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu tells Akshara that all marriages are the same and that no one is really happy in a marriage. Akshara gets upset hearing this and asks him to correct his mistake then. They both leave separately.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.