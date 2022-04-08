AWW-DORABLE! Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt plans a HEART-MELTING surprise for Neil Bhatt's birthday

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Virat and Pakhi have become good friends due to Pakhi’s pregnancy. Now, knowing that Sai is pregnant, she fears her position with Virat and the house. Pakhi is going mad with jealousy but destiny plays a cruel game with Sai again. What will Sai do now that Virat and Pakhi have come much closer?

Today is Virat aka Neil Bhatt's birthday and wifey Aishwarya gave a special surprise to the actor with cake and her birthday song, later the duo went out for a car ride and spent time with their family members. check out the adorable surprise she planned for him:

Pakhi will deliver a healthy child and soon Sai will also complete her pregnancy, the show is soon set to focus on the kids and change the storyline to more child-centric.

