AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa and Bapuji share a really cute bond, and Anuj is supportive off screen too reveals Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.5 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In a live session, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly opens up on her adorable bond with Arvindji aka Bapuji, check out what she had to share:

Bapuji is always so supportive, while we discuss about the scenes, he reads everyone's scene in detail and suggests and advices me. Gaurav has always been supportive, there are times when I am tired, he has a lot of patience and understands me. He has been an amazing co-actor I would have. They are really one of the most supportive co-stars on set.

Currently, Hasmukh Shah and GK will have an argument to where the wedding will take place, as Hasmukh will want Anupama to get married in the Shah house and GK will be against it as he knows there no one will allow the marriage to take place in a good manner and there will be difficulties coming in up as he knows Baa, Pakhi and Toshu’s mind how it works.

Hasmukh tells him that wherever they will do the marriage they would come as they are family members if they were some outsiders then also they could have been ignored but this is family and they will come wherever Anupama goes. Well, the conversation ends when Anupama and Anuj enter the room and ask what the matter is but no one tells them as they do not want them to get disheartened.

