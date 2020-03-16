AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa: Anu and Mukku's NB Jodi is the talk of the town

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.5 weekly. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, we see that Anupamaa and Anuj are spending time together while Mukku and the family members come to discuss their wedding. While the discussion is on about their wedding, Anuj tells Mukku to reconsider Vanraj's termination. Mukku confronts Anupamaa thinking she told him to speak but that isn't the truth, Anuj reveals that he had heard Bapuji and Anupamaa talking and he is only being selfish here for Anu's happiness.

Viewers can't get enough of this Nanad Bhabhi Jodi, their bond is only growing stronger day by day and we cannot keep calm when Anupamaa would officially shift with Kapadias as Anuj's wife the duo will be more on fire. In an exclusive interview, Aneri revealed her bond with Rupali, 'With Rupali ma'am, we share a crazy bond, we love each other adding we are both Aries. Apart from her I bond the same way with all of them, I like making people happy and when you are happy what else do you need.'

What do you think about the same, we surely feel this NB duo is going to be Anuj's lucky charms and surely the strongest pillars of love and support in his life, while Anupamaa's wind beneath her wings is surely Mukku and Anuj, this trio indeed gives some major positive vibes to the viewers too.

