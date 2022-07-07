AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa's Adhik and Barkha adore Cheesy Bollywood Romance; deets inside

Anupamaa sees them meeting and she follows them to the cafe where they go for a date. She joins them on their date and does make things a little awkward for the duo. Has she come to know Adhik's intentions? Vanraj will reach there and catch Pakhi again, will this be his last warning or Pakhi will do something unexpected? 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 19:27
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am really excited about the track, Pakhi is a great co-star' Adhik Mehta on the current track of Anupamaa

Currently, Pakhi will lie at home that she is going to college, Vanraj will intervene and insist on dropping and picking Pakhi from College for not letting Adhik even come around her but Pakhi is smart and she hides and meets Adhik bunking college, Anupamaa sees them meeting and she follows them to the cafe where they go for a date. She joins them on their date and does make things a little awkward for the duo. Has she come to know Adhik's intentions? Vanraj will reach there and catch Pakhi again, will this be his last warning or Pakhi will do something unexpected? 

Well, we came across an interesting BTS from the sets of Anupamaa, the bro-sis Jodi Adhik and Barkha have an adorable dance moment, where Ashlesha writes they are quite cheesy and Adhik agrees to it. Check out their cheesy Bollywood dance: 

Are you excited to see the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa with the high-voltage drama? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I had initially auditioned for Samar and finally I am a part of Anupamaa as Adhik' Adhik Mehta gets CANDID about entering Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
