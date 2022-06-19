AWW-DORABLE! Banni and Kanha aka Ulka Gupta and Shaheer Shaikh have a special connection from the pages of History

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

It has produced quite distinguished projects in the likes of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and many more. And now it has brought Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta on Star Plus.

The show is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthrall the audience with just a couple of episodes. Currently, in the show, Banni will prove her innocence and reveal the true face of Viraj in front of the family. After learning this truth, Dadusa calls off the engagement. Devraj is shell-shocked while Manini acts surprised and lets Viraj take all the blame.

Recently, Banni visited the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albela and met her co-star from Jhansi Ki Rani, that is none other than Kanha aka Shaheer Sheikh, we saw the actors give a stellar performance earlier, don't you wish to see them together in a show again?

Now the breaking news is that Manini’s contingency plan springs into action when she and Hemant announce that they are moving out with their children as they are tired of being a burden on this family! Yuvan cries for Banni and Dadaji while being forcefully put in a car to be taken away. Dadusa is backed against a wall with no alternative. In order to protect Yuvan, he must agree to the rishta, Dadusa agrees to the condition, just to keep Yuvan closer to him as he knows Manini would surely harm him for the money.

