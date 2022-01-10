AWW-DORABLE! Bhagyalakshmi's Smita Bansal introduces her onscreen squad

MUMBAI: The show Bhagyalakshmi’ airing on Zee TV is getting much love and appreciation for its unconventional and intriguing storyline. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she is feeling betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

The characters in the show are playing their roles with full convention making audiences get hooked on the screen. Actor Smita Bansal is portraying the character of mother in law Neelam Virendra Oberoi in the show. She seems to be very excited to introduce her co-stars in this video describing fews lines about their off screen character. Which is so adorable and fans just got their Aww moment.

Check out the video:

The upcoming episode will showcase Lakshmi and Rishi’s separation post Rishi’s marriage with Malishka.It was earlier seen that Rishi and Lakshmi have parted ways. Lakshmi cannot stay with Rishi after coming to know Rishi cheated on her for Malishka. She regrets all the time she madly loved Rishi.

However Neela fights with Virendar for letting Lakshmi go away from Rishi's life forever. Virendar supports Lakshmi.

Earlier Malishka was Virendar's choice but now learns that only Lakshmi was perfect for Rishi.

As Lakshmi marks her permanent exit from Rishi's life, will the Kundali Dosh return back in Rishi's life?

Will Lakshmi come back again to save him?

