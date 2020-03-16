AWW-DORABLE! Fanaa's Pakhi and Agastya's PHOTOSHOOT spells all things with LOVE

MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Currently, While Agastya misses Tara, she sneakily reaches his home and spends a lovely time with him. But when Pakhi fails to find her, the situation takes a shocking turn as she doubts Agastya. As Pakhi files a complaint against him, unfortunately, this puts Agastya in a tight spot. Tara hides in a carton and Agastya is unaware of this when Pakhi accuses him of kidnapping Tara.

Well, we exclusively captured the current photoshoot of Agastya and Pakhi with their adorable Tara, while the shoot we noticed these little nok-jhoks between the two, we can't wait to see the pictures coming soon. Check it out:

