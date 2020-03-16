AWW-Dorable! THIS is how Aishwarya Sharma wins against Neil Bhatt, deets inside

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Patralekha from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is well-known for her bindaas and fun-loving nature. Aishwarya always makes her fans laugh with cute and funny reels and story updates.

Also read- Laughter Riot! Aishwarya reveals that THIS person is her favourite on set, deets inside

A lot of fun and dhamaal happens on the sets and the cast members are very friendly with each other. No matter what turn the story takes and how evil Pakhi becomes, the audience always showers their love on Aishwarya and Neil as a couple.

Currently, the show is revolving around Virat trying to save Bhavani, Pakhi and Sai as they are held as hostages in a hospital where Sai sees Jagtap and gets furious.

Now Aishwarya and Neil have shared a cute and funny reel where you don’t just see their love for Shinchan but also their love for each other. Their chemistry can be seen clearly and it’s so lovely to see it! Watch the reel below and tell us what you think about it in the comments section!

Also read - OMG! A fan slams the surrogacy track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, complains to Indian Broadcasting Foundation

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.