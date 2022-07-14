Aww-dorable! This is how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari prepared for her baby boy’s first travel experience, check out

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Mohena Kumari took her baby boy for his first ever trip and shared an adorable video of her prepping up for the same a month back.

She gave birth to her baby ‘Ayaansh’ on the 15th of April this year and she still seems to be donning the gorgeous, new mommy glow. The video also ends with Mohena finally revealing her baby-boy’s name.

In the video, she is seen, readying a baby-bag that we guess contains all the essentials for an infant and things he’ll need on a flight. She has a baby-cot ready and they are seen going their way to the airport and then reaching their destination.

She pens an adorable caption, saying how they prepared for his first flight and travel experience and he seemed to do well for his first ever travel experience. They looked super cute in the video and we must say, they picked a beautiful name for their personal bundle of Joy.

