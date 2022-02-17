AWW-DORABLE! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer holds these high regard of respect for Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan; video inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, and now with the romantic track between Imlie and Aryan is surely winning a lot of love from the viewers. But the fun fact is that their bond offsets are quite similar to the onscreen one, both of them adore indulging themselves in fun banters and teasing each other. Now, a fan asked Sumbul about how much does she respect Fahmaan and she shared a video of both of them fighting with the chappals in their hands and running around the drawing-room on the sets.

She even captioned it as A lot of respect while Fahmaan replied it's Chappal Respect between the two.

Check out the video and Fahmaan's quirky reply:

Though there might be high voltage drama on screen. The whole cast shares a great rapport with each other. Fans are loving their unfilled moments and are demanding more exciting behind the scenes from the cast. The whole team is now gearing up for the new twist in the upcoming track. Audiences are just hoping that Aaryan and Imlie come closer to each other.

Currently in the show, Imlie and Aryan would plan against Malini as they would want to trap her and she falls into their plan. Where Imlie would tell Aryan that he should act and do a deal with Malini where he should agree to her plan of separating her and Aditya as that’s what she wants and since she thinks that he loves her she will be convinced.

Aryan would have to tell Malini that to trust her he would want to know the things that Malini did to separate Imlie and Aditya, Malini agrees to tell him and tells him to meet her tomorrow as she cannot say things in the house and the moment when she says everything, Imlie would record everything and then show it in front of the entire family and thus Malini would get exposed.

